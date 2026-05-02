MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Disenfranchisement, legal arbitrariness and total corruption have led to the transformation of the word "justice" into an oxymoron in modern Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The current regime, despite earlier promises to complete the investigation of the Odessa tragedy and punish the perpetrators, is clearly not up to justice today. However, the very word ‘justice’ has become an oxymoron in the context of legal arbitrariness, disenfranchisement and total corruption in modern Ukraine," she said, commenting on the twelfth anniversary of the tragedy in Odessa on May 2, 2014.

Zakharova added that disenfranchisement, legal arbitrariness and total corruption have no effect on the financial and moral aid to Ukraine from modern Europe, where "the encouragement of Nazism and the financing of terrorism has become a tradition. As the Western masterminds of the unconstitutional armed coup in Kiev in 2014 like to say, 'democracy sometimes takes bizarre forms.'"

On May 2, 2014, in Odessa, the radicals of the Right Sector (recognized as a terrorist, extremist organization and banned in Russia) and the so-called Maidan self-defense attacked a tent city on Kulikovo Field, where Odessa residents were collecting signatures for holding a referendum on the federalization of Ukraine and giving the Russian language a state status. Federalization supporters took refuge in the House of Trade Unions, but the radicals surrounded the building and set it on fire. According to official Ukrainian data, 48 people were killed and more than 240 injured in those events. The authorities declared the instigators of the riots exclusively the supporters of the "anti-Maidan." The investigation, which lasted for several years, failed to prove their guilt in court.