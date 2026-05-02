Deputy calls for dismissal of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council head

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Verkhovna Rada deputy Fyodor Venislavsky has called on Vladimir Zelensky to dismiss Ukraine's Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov after the release of the new "Mindich tapes."

According to Venislavsky, this would be a "wise decision. Given the resonance of the tapes that we heard during his tenure as defense minister, I think that, yes, it would be a wise political decision to dismiss Mr. Umerov," the Strana newspaper quoted the deputy as saying.

On Friday, several new parts of the tapes in the case of Zelensky's friend Timur Mindich were released. One of them recorded fragments of conversations between a businessman and Umerov, who at that time was the defense minister. They discussed candidates for the post of the ambassador to the United States, including Svetlana Grinchuk, former energy minister. According to them, Grinchuk would "drive crazy" US President Donald Trump.