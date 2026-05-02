New sanctions against Cuba violate UN Charter — Cuban MFA

HAVANA, May 2. /TASS/. New sanctions against Cuba announced by the US government are extraterritorial and constitute a violation of the UN Charter, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.

"We firmly reject the recent unilateral coercive measures adopted by the United States government," the top Cuban diplomat wrote on X. "These measures are extraterritorial in nature and violate the United Nations Charter. The US has no right whatsoever to impose measures against Cuba or against third countries or entities," he emphasized.

Rodriguez Parrilla also said US actions "demonstrate an intention to impose, once again, collective punishment on the Cuban people." "It is no coincidence that these measures were announced on May 1, the very day that millions of Cubans take to the streets to denounce the US blockade and the energy siege [of Cuba]," he pointed out. "While the US government represses its own people in the streets, it seeks to punish ours, who are heroically resisting the US imperialism’s attacks," the foreign minister noted.

On May 1, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to impose new unilateral sanctions on Cuba, including measures that may affect third countries. The White House press service released the text of the document.