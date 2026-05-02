DONETSK, May 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s political landscape has become a "scorched field" because the Kiev regime eliminated those capable of opposing it, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin said in an interview with TASS.

"First, I’d like to address whether such statements by prisoners (about the need for a change of power in Ukraine - TASS) sparked discussion. Of course they did. Do I believe that any swift actions or changes are possible in Ukraine now? Unfortunately, I do not. Why? Because it has become a scorched field. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has been working since 2014 to destroy real leaders who could resist and lead people, or they have been left to rot in prisons," Pushilin said.

He added that the Kiev regime has proved effective at eliminating political opponents. "I believe the regime is now acting quite effectively in the sense that they are buying off or intimidating the notorious figures, some are also killed on the battlefield. We have absolutely seen this as well," the regional head concluded.