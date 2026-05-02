Trump says American forces act 'like pirates' when intercepting tankers

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump acknowledged that US forces act "like pirates" during the seizure of tankers carrying Iranian oil.

The American leader was speaking in West Palm Beach, Florida, before members of the local Forum Club. "We took over the ship, we took over the cargo," Trump said, referring to the seizure by the US military of two Iranian tankers, Majestic and Tifani, which were carrying a total of 3.8 million barrels of oil. "We took over the oil. It's a very profitable business. Who would have thought we were doing that? We're like pirates," he added. "We're sort of like pirates, but we're not playing games," the US president noted.

Earlier, in a letter addressed to the UN Security Council, Iran’s Permanent Representative Amir Saeid Iravani accused the United States of "state piracy" after the seizure of two Iranian commercial vessels, Majestic and Tifani, and the theft of 3.8 million barrels of oil. Iran called the actions a gross violation of the UN Charter, and called on the Security Council to take action. Tehran also said it reserves the right to respond to these actions in accordance with international law.