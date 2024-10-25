Rosatom receives offer from Turkish President to build second NPP in Turkey — CEO

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom has received an offer from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to build a second nuclear power plant in Turkey, CEO of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with the RT television channel.

"This is an offer that the Turkish President, Mr. Erdogan, made to us. He spoke about this with Russian President Vladimir Putin. And we are currently holding consultations at the government level about the possible expansion of our presence in Turkey at the Sinop site, which is located on the Black Sea," Likhachev said.

According to him, Turkish business "has developed a taste for nuclear technology."

"The Turks know how to learn the requirements and tasks that exist in nuclear energy. We are actively supported in this by Turkish business so that we can continue our construction," Likhachev noted.

In July, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in an interview with Bloomberg that the Rosatom state corporation is better suited to assist in the construction of the nuclear power plant in Sinop than companies from other countries. He noted that Rosatom's experience in the construction of the Akkuyu NPP distinguishes the company from other potential candidates.

About Akkuyu NPP

The Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant to be built in Turkey. The project is being implemented in accordance with the inter-governmental agreement signed by Russia and Turkey in 2010. The power plant will include four Russian-designed VVER generation 3+ reactors. Each reactor’s power output will be 1,200 MWt. Once commissioned and brought to full capacity, the NPP will produce about 35 billion kWh every year. The plant is designed to provide up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs.