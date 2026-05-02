US stopped financing Ukrainian army, but to continue to make money in Ukraine — expert

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The United States has shifted responsibility for financing the Ukrainian army to Europe, but will continue to make money from the Ukrainian conflict by selling military equipment through Europeans, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the RANEPA Institute of Law and National Security, told TASS.

According to him, this approach indicates US intention to "withdraw itself" and avoid direct involvement in the conflict.

"At the same time, mechanisms have already been formed to ensure the feeding of the American military-industrial complex through European funds and programs, as well as through the localization of production facilities in Europe. In this regard, the US defense budget does not require direct financing of the Kiev regime: the costs will be carried out through European structures and financial organizations, but in the end, the United States will retain the status of a key beneficiary of the conflict in Ukraine," Stepanov said.

He noted that the United States will continue to receive dividends as long as Europe publicly supports and sponsors Kiev.

On April 30, Jules Hurst, who is performing the duties of the comptroller, said the Pentagon's draft budget for fiscal year of 2027 has no funds for military assistance to Ukraine. But he said the Pentagon would soon begin using a $400 million package of military assistance to Ukraine, approved earlier by the Congress.