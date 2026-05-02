Russia ratifies military cooperation agreement with Nicaragua

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russia has completed the ratification of a military cooperation agreement with Nicaragua with President Vladimir Putin signing it.

The agreement was signed in Moscow on September 22. It provides for the joint training of troops; exchange of experience and information in countering the ideology of extremism and international terrorism; cooperation between military educational institutions; and cooperation in the research on military issues.

The ratification will help strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.