NATO disintegration continues — Tusk on US decision to withdraw some troops from Germany

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that NATO keeps on disintegrating in the wake of the US decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany.

"The greatest threat to the transatlantic community are not its external enemies, but the ongoing disintegration of our alliance. We must all do what it takes to reverse this disastrous trend," Tusk wrote on X.

According to the Pentagon the withdrawal is expected to be completed within the next 6-12 months.

About 38,000 American troops are currently deployed in Germany, the largest contingent of the US armed forces in Europe.