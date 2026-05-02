European NATO countries obsessed with ‘inevitability of war in Europe’ — Ulyanov

VIENNA, May 2. /TASS/. The NATO member states from Europe are obsessed with the idea of the inevitability of a new war in Europe and are striving in every possible way to demonstrate their readiness for it, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

"European NATO member states are obsessed by the idea of "inevitable war in Europe" and the desire to demonstrate their mental and technical readiness for it," he wrote on X.

In this context, the diplomat mentioned the Northern Strike alliance exercises that began in Finland, 70 kilometers from the border with Russia.

"It seems they are actually paving way for a real war," Ulyanov concluded.