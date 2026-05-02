Europe keeps LNG imports at record highs for April

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. In April, Europe maintained imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at last year’s record highs because of the need to accelerate fuel pumping into the storages for the winter, TASS calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) show.

By the end of April, LNG flows from the European terminals to the EU gas transportation system amounted to 12.61 billion cubic meters, which is 7% below March levels and 0.1% less than in April 2025.

By the end of January - April, LNG pumping from the terminals to the European gas transportation system remained at a record level of over 50.8 billion cubic meters, an increase of 9% compared to the same period in 2025.

LNG supplies lead Europe's gas sources in January - April at 36.2%, said the European Network of Gas Transmission System Operators (ENTSOG) on April 28. Supplies from the North Sea, mainly Norwegian gas, are second with a share of 28.3%, withdrawal from the underground gas storages is third with 21.3%, and gas supplies from North Africa are fourth with 7.2%.

This exceeds the supplies from the East (Russian and Ukrainian gas, as well as European companies withdrawing their gas from storages in Ukraine) at 4.6%. Gas supplies from Azerbaijan amounted to 2.5%.