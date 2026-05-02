Russia expands list of alternative service trades

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The list of jobs, trades, and positions for the alternative civil service in Russia expands to 363 positions as the relevant order of the Russian Labor Ministry comes into force.

According to the document, the list comprises 363 positions as compared to 271 items contained there before. New ones include traumatologist, neurologist, diver, gas welder, forest fireman, turner, rigger, electrician, zoologist, and others.

The update of the list is related to the revised all-Russian classifier of blue-collar and white-collar jobs and grades, which is in effect since the start of this year, the press service of the Russian Labor Ministry said earlier. About 1,700 positions were added to the classifier.