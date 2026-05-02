France sees building materials price hike due to conflict in Middle East — newspaper

PARIS, May 3. /TASS/. A significant increase in prices of building materials was noted in France amid the situation around Iran, Le Parisien newspaper reports, citing the Confederation of Construction Sector Small Businesses (CAPEB).

This is related to the rise in prices of fuel used in manufacturing and with the disruption of international logistical chains due to surging transportation costs.

According to the news outlet, over 60% small repair companies reported having received notices of the increase of tariffs from their suppliers, with the price hike for individual products reaching 20%. This is primarily attributed to lumber, concrete, copper, zinc, paints, and varnishes, and certain heat insulating materials.

The price increase is the highest for plastics and bitumen.