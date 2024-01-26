Surgutneftegas to maintain oil output in 2024 at level of 2023

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Surgutneftegas expects oil production to remain at the 2023 level in 2024, Head of the company Vladimir Bogdanov told reporters.

"The same as last [year]," he said when asked how much oil the company expects to produce in 2024.

At the same time, Bogdanov did not name the figure for 2023.

In the fall of 2023, Bogdanov said that Surgutneftegas had reduced oil production in accordance with its obligations under the OPEC+ agreement and would keep it at 152,000 tons per day until the end of the year.