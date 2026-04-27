NEW YORK, April 27. /TASS/. The shooter at the White House Correspondents’ Association reception, Cole Tomas Allen, criticized the authorities for their refusal to provide aid to Ukraine, the New York Post newspaper reported.

Allen condemned Vice President JD Vance’s social media post about halting aid to Kiev and had organized fundraisers for the Ukrainian army.

A shooting incident occurred in the United States on April 25 during a White House Correspondents' Association reception, which the country’s leader attended. As a result, an officer of the Secret Service, the agency responsible for protecting the nation’s top officials, was injured. The shooter was apprehended, and he turned out to be 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen.