Ukrainian ‘Martian’ UAV stealth capability makes detection tough — security source

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The stealth capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces’ Marsianin (Martian) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), makes it hard to detect and destroy, a Russian security source told TASS.

"Such drones are difficult to locate in advance with drone detectors. Their location, altitude, and flight direction can be detected by radar. The key feature of the Martian UAV is that it runs almost completely silent: it can only be heard when it is diving on a target, making it doubly hard for personnel at outposts to determine when the Martian is about to attack," the source explained.

Despite these challenges, Russian military personnel on the front lines are destroying AI-powered drones using mobile air defense teams and FPV air defense ambushes, he noted.

"They are effectively destroyed when all interception points operate within a single signal system. This ensures quick information transmission to all posts, enabling rapid response and destruction of these types of UAVs. And most importantly, the motivation and combat training of personnel are crucial," the security source emphasized.