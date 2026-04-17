IN BRIEF: What we know about Iran’s decision to open Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Iran has opened the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels for the remainder of the ceasefire period, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

TASS has complied key facts about the situation

Iran’s statements

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire," Araghchi wrote on X.

He stressed that the passage of ships through the strait will be allowed along the route agreed with Iran.

Iran’s ban on the passaged through the Strait of Hormuz is still in force for warships from any country, the Iranian state television said, citing a military source.

Free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz will only be possible after the West unblocks Iranian foreign assets, Reuters said, citing an Iranian official.

Energy market reaction

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for June 2026 delivery has dropped by below $88 per barrel for the first time since March 11, 2026, according to trading data from London's ICE.

By 4:11 p.m. Moscow time (1:11 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had extended losses to 11.75% as it reached $87.71 per barrel, having declined below $88 per barrel, also first since March 11.

As of 4:18 p.m. Moscow time (1:18 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 10.06% at $89.39 a barrel.

Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June 2026 delivery was down by 10.58% at $81.52 per barrel.

Global reaction

US President Donald Trump has thanked Iran for opening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels, referring to it as the "Strait of Iran."

The US military will continue the naval blockade of Iran, despite Tehran’s statement on opening the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial ships.

Participants in the Paris meeting on the Strait of Hormuz welcomed Iran’s decision to open the Strait, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

France is ready to re-deploy part of its ships from the Mediterranean and Red Seas to a potential mission in the Strait of Hormuz, he said.

The European Union has called for guaranteeing fee-free and unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz and is ready to redirect its Red Sea Aspides mission to the area, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

Situation around the Strait

Iran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to the passage of ships affiliated with the United States, Israel, and countries that supported their aggression against the Islamic republic.

Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz, Head of the Government Information Council Elias Hazrati said on April 2.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi pledged that Iran had taken all measures to ensure safe passage of ships from friendly countries through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran suspended the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz due to ceasefire violations, the Fars news agency reported on April 8.