Putin informed about international reaction to Zelensky’s letter — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about reaction from global leaders to Vladimir Zelensky’s open letter, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed.

"[The Russian head of state] has been informed about various responses from global leaders to this [Zelensky’s open letter]," the Russian presidential spokesman said in an interview with Izvestia on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Earlier, Peskov told the newspaper that Putin received and reviewed Zelensky’s open letter last night.