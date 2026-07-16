VIENNA, July 16. /TASS/. Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky has voiced concerns that Europe is betting on Russia's military defeat and its eventual dissolution as a state.

"Their strategy hinges on exploiting Ukrainians to weaken our country, waiting until Europe amasses enough 'military strength' to deliver a decisive blow to Russia and see it cease to exist. This is not mere speculation - it's reflected in numerous public statements by European politicians," he stated, during a regular session of the OSCE Permanent Council.

Polyansky also pointed out that the rhetoric and actions of Britain, France, Germany, Finland, and anti-Russian figures from Central and Eastern Europe have nothing to do with genuine efforts to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine and across the continent.

He further criticized the "so-called conditions for a just peace" proposed through a collective narrative, notably co-authored with Zelensky in London in early July, describing them as, in essence, an ultimatum directed at a nuclear power.