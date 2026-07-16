Poland plans to introduce 'pre-war state' regime

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Poland's Ministry of National Defense is working on adding a "pre-war state" regime or "full state readiness for military operations" to the country's legislation, adviser to the ministry’s head Maciej Samsonowicz said in an interview with the Defence24 news portal.

"We are working on this, and I do not want to go into details. In the draft, it's referred to as full readiness for war regime," he said.

The move is expected to fill a gap between the state's operating regimes in peacetime and during a state of war.

As the news portal notes, the "pre-war state" regime will allow Poland to begin troop deployments, receive allied forces, and prepare infrastructure for possible military operations.