MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia's steady progress toward its objectives continues to provoke an angry response from its adversaries, said Yury Kokov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council, in an interview with TASS.

"We are proceeding methodically, without hysteria or undue fuss," Kokov emphasized. "Our military personnel, confident in their capabilities, are diligently executing their assigned tasks. This calm, determined advancement toward our goals is what particularly irks our opponents. All external efforts to divert us from our chosen path are doomed to fail."

He also highlighted that Russia's multi-ethnic populace possesses a profound historical memory and cannot be deceived or intimidated. "The objectives set forth by our Supreme Commander-in-Chief will undoubtedly be achieved," Kokov affirmed.