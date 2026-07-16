MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Changes in the Kiev regime’s structure, including government reshuffles, are of no significant importance to Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Some changes are taking place in the structure of the Kiev regime, but all these changes are of no great importance to us. What is important for us is to resolve the situation and ensure our interests," he noted.

On July 14, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) dismissed Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko and her cabinet. Sergey Koretsky, former head of the Naftogaz energy company, was appointed the country’s new premier.