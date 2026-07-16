MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The dismissal of Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov is linked to internal bureaucratic conflicts within Vladimir Zelensky’s administration and a battle for financial flows coming from the West, expert Alexander Stepanov of the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) told TASS.

"Fyodorov had likely cultivated such significant ties with Western representatives of the high-tech sector that he indeed began to pose a genuine threat to those leaders attempting to cling to powers that had long since expired under the [Ukrainian] Constitution. De facto, he posed a threat to them considering the potential for him to wrest control over arms supplies. Seizing control of this sensitive area would entail involving Fyodorov in the process of allocating funds supplied from the West, a matter involving $140 bln," Stepanov said.

Fyodorov also posed a challenge to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky, he added.

It was revealed on Wednesday evening that Zelensky had decided not to retain Fyodorov as Defense Minister in the new cabinet and intended to appoint Igor Klimenko who previously headed the Internal Ministry to the post. Fyodorov’s inability to continue in the role is attributed to disagreements with the military leadership, including Syrsky. On Thursday morning, rallies protesting Fyodorov’s dismissal began in many Ukrainian cities.