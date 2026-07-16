SIMFEROPOL, July 16. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces, following the Ukrainian terrorist attacks, have intensified strikes on the enemy's military facilities, such as logistics centers, arms depots and defense industry enterprises, deputy of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) retired Major General Leonid Ivlev told TASS.

The Russian Armed Forces continue delivering strikes on the Ukrainian ports that are used for supplying cargo to Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier. Thus, in the Chernomorsk and Dnepro-Bugsky ports the Russian army struck four seagoing vessels that were carrying military cargos. In addition, Russian attack drones struck three more bulk carriers at anchorage at Odessa port, and at the Yuzhny port in the Odessa Region - infrastructure facilities used for unloading fuel and lubricants, as well as five fuel tanks for Ukrainian forces.

"The Russian army has expanded the range of targets to be engaged, regularly carrying out massive strikes at them. There are no civilian targets among them. [The Russian Armed Forces] are hitting the logistics chains supplying weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces, military warehouses, and Ukraine’s defense industry enterprises. We are thereby responding to the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks on Russian regions," Ivlev said.

The parliamentarian noted that Western countries are prolonging the conflict by continuing to provide military assistance to Ukraine. "The attacks will continue <…> as long as Zelensky’s team, consisting of "Mindichs" (Timur Mindich is a Ukrainian businessman - TASS), together with their NATO patrons, is making money off the blood of Ukrainian soldiers. They don’t care about the tears of Ukrainian mothers, the civil protest emerging in Ukraine, caring only about lining their own pockets," Ivlev added.