EU pays highest amount for Russian gas in nearly 1.5 years in May

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) paid the highest amount for Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in May 2026 in nearly a year and a half, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations.

In May, the EU imported a total of 1.5 bln euro worth of Russian gas, the highest level since January 2025. Purchases of Russian pipeline gas amounted to 575 mln euro, while EU countries paid 925 mln euro for Russian LNG.

At present, the TurkStream pipeline remains the only active route for Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe. All other Russian gas reaches the region in the form of LNG.

The largest buyers of Russian gas were France (369 mln euro), Spain (305 mln euro), Belgium (211 mln euro), Hungary (204 mln euro), and Greece (129 mln euro). Slovakia paid 121 mln euro for Russian gas, while Bulgaria paid 122 mln euro.

Overall, in the first five months of 2026, the European Union paid 2.4 bln euro for Russian pipeline gas, compared with 2.8 bln euro a year earlier. Purchases of Russian LNG during the same period totaled 3.7 bln euro, compared with 4 bln euro a year earlier.