MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia has developed exceptional technologies for producing radiation-hardened components essential for next-generation weapons, military, and specialized equipment, according to Nikolay Usachev, Deputy Director of the Center for Extreme Applied Electronics at the Institute of Nanotechnologies in Electronics, Spintronics, and Photonics at the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI.

"Creating advanced military and specialized systems relies heavily on specialized, radiation-hardened electronics," Usachev explained. "This includes components in amplifier microcircuits, power supplies, radio circuits, microprocessors, and other elements capable of functioning reliably within artificial radiation environments. Alongside being radiation resistant, these components must endure high temperatures, overloads, and other extreme conditions. Fortunately, Russia possesses the necessary technology in this field." He highlighted that MEPhI has established a unique school dedicated to the development, research, and testing of radiation-hardened electronics.

Usachev noted that these electronic components are not only vital for military applications but can also be effectively employed in critical civilian systems, underscoring their broad strategic importance. This development aligns with President Vladimir Putin’s recent announcement that radiation-hardened electronics used in the Burevestnik missile are already being integrated into space programs, demonstrating Russia’s advanced capabilities in this domain.