Russia seeks to deepen trade, economic cooperation with Malaysia — envoy

TOKYO, December 10. /TASS/. Russia intends to deepen trade and economic cooperation with Malaysia, particularly in the areas of high technology and semiconductor manufacturing, Russian Ambassador to Kuala Lumpur Naiyl Latypov said.

"We believe there is significant potential for expanding bilateral trade, particularly in high-tech sectors. Malaysia has significant capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing, and our companies are certainly interested in this. At the same time, we also want this cooperation to not create any difficulties for our Malaysian partners," he was quoted as saying by the Bernama news agency.

Moscow is ready to develop new economic initiatives with Kuala Lumpur despite external restrictions, the diplomat noted, adding that both countries can benefit from trade diversification and strengthening the resilience of supply chains. "We value Malaysia as a reliable partner in the [Asia-Pacific] region and hope that trade between our countries will continue to grow," he said.

Bilateral trade between the countries currently stands at around $3.5 bln, according to the agency.

Diplomatic relations between the USSR and Malaysia were established on April 3, 1967. Following the end of the Cold War and the recognition of Russia as the legal successor to the USSR on December 31, 1991, interaction between the countries intensified.