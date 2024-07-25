Over 70 individuals suspected of ties with IS detained in Turkey — official

ISTANBUL, July 25. /TASS/. Turkey’s security services have detained 72 people suspected of ties with the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

"Within the framework of operations against the IS terrorist group, conducted in 13 provinces, 72 people were detained," he wrote on X. The suspects were arrested in Adana, Ankara, Antalya, Istanbul, Trabzon and other locations.

The Turkish security services regularly carry out operations against the IS. According to the Interior Ministry, over 3,000 people suspected of ties to the group have been detained over a year.