Safety of millions depended on Zaporozhye nuclear plant chief engineer killed by Kiev

MELITOPOL, July 16. /TASS/. Nuclear safety and the lives of millions of people depended on Alexander Yakovlev, the chief engineer of the Zaporozhye nuclear station, killed in a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Director of Communications Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"Yesterday became a really black day for the Zaporozhye nuclear power station. We lost not only one of the plant's managers, but also a man who devoted his entire professional life to nuclear energy. The chief engineer was responsible for the safe operation of the plant. This is a person on whose decisions and work the nuclear and radiation safety of the plant depended, which means the safety of millions of people," she said.

On July 15, Ukraine attacked a service vehicle of the plant with a drone, killing the chief engineer and the driver. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi condemned Yakovlev's killing, calling the attack on the plant and its managers unacceptable.

A criminal case on the terrorist attack was opened by the Investigative Committee on the fact of Yakovlev's death.