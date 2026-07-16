Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan says US failed in attempts to control Strait of Hormuz

ASHGABAT, July 16. /TASS/. The United States has effectively experienced a setback in its efforts to dominate the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani asserted.

"The Strait of Hormuz has once again captured the world's attention. This crucial energy corridor has transformed into a 'hotly contested' zone, now in the hands of Iranian forces and regional actors, while White House strategists continue to grapple with the escalating costs - both in reputation and resources - of their attempts to control it," Rouzbehani stated in a release issued by the Iranian embassy in Ashgabat.

He emphasized that "the dangerous and intricate game initiated by the United States with renewed strikes inside Iran has reached a tipping point - one from which there is no return. Contrary to Washington’s usual skepticism and persistent denial of the new realities on the ground, these developments unmistakably signal the de facto failure of US efforts to manage and dominate this vital waterway."

The diplomat further noted that claims of absolute US control over the Persian Gulf and the myth of American aircraft carriers as the sole guarantors of regional security are increasingly undermined by Iran’s comprehensive military, missile, and geopolitical strength.

"This shift in the regional balance of power has left the US military in a strategic dead end. It is incapable of launching or sustaining a full-scale operation against Iran, yet cannot withdraw without losing its superpower status. This display of military impotence fuels fears that even a minor incident or miscalculation in the Strait could ignite a devastating, prolonged regional conflict. Washington’s military strategists are fully aware that reckless actions here could quickly escalate into a broader, more destructive war across the region," Rouzbehani concluded.