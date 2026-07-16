VIENNA, July 16. /TASS/. Any reference to Kiev violating the rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians is being removed from public discourse in Europe, said Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky.

"The ruling elites on the Old Continent immediately dismiss any opinions underpinned by facts that the height of the Ukraine crisis was preceded by years of violations of the rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians, absolute nationalism, and neo-Nazism as well as the war against [Ukraine’s] own citizens waged by the regime that came to power as a result of an anti-constitutional coup as `Russian propaganda’ and thoroughly erase and even burn them out of public discourse," the Russian diplomat said at a regular OSCE Permanent Council meeting.

Even as 'sober voices' can still be heard in Europe, there are fewer of them, as was the case once when the Nazis came to power in Germany in the 1930s, Polyansky argued.