MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. On July 15, Ukraine hit a vehicle belonging to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with a drone, killing the station's chief engineer Alexander Yakovlev and the driver, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the terrorist attack and the reaction to it.

About the attack

- Likhachev said that on July 15 Ukraine struck a service vehicle of the nuclear power plant with a drone.

- Yakovlev and driver Dmitry Filippov were killed.

About the deceased chief engineer

- Yakovlev devoted his whole life to nuclear energy, according to the station's Telegram channel.

- Yakovlev was an experienced specialist, whose knowledge and experience were unrivalled at the station, adviser to the head of the Republic of Crimea, deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Zaporozhye Region Renat Karchaa said in an interview with TASS.

The IAEA's response

- IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi condemned the Ukrainian strike. He reiterated his call for an immediate end to any attacks on nuclear facilities and their personnel.

Condemnation of the terrorist attack

- Grossi must finally acknowledge the crimes of the Kiev regime after Yakovlev’s death. Russia demands a clear and articulate condemnation of this killing by international structures, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

- Yakovlev’s killing is a new attempt to endanger the safe operation of the plant. The West is ready to encourage the Kiev regime, regardless of the degree of its savagery, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

- The ministry noted that the danger posed by the Ukrainian army being near the nuclear power plant is now more obvious than ever.

- Likhachev said that Russia expects the IAEA to respond promptly, concretely and clearly to the tragedy.

- The killing of Yakovlev is an encroachment on the principle of safety of nuclear facilities, which should always remain removed from politics, the station said.

- The Kiev regime killed Yakovlev, a man who worked to protect Russia, Ukraine, Europe and the whole world from radiation threats, said Mayor of the plant’s satellite city Energodar Maxim Pukhov.

- Russia will demand a full-fledged international investigation into the killing, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestia.

- Leonid Ivlev, a State Duma deputy from the Republic of Crimea, expressed hope in a comment to TASS that the international community, represented by the IAEA and the UN Human Rights Committee, would take immediate measures to stop Ukraine's aggression against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

- The organizers and curators of the terrorist attacks against the station and its employees should be court-martialed after the completion of the special military operation, Karchaa told TASS.

- According to him, the Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporozhye Region’s Energodar were planned and conducted under the supervision of British military specialists.