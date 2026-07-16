Cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine, economic challenges: key topics of new Kremlin briefing

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Changes in Ukraine's cabinet, challenges facing the Russian economy and the deteriorating security situation in the Persian Gulf were among the main topics addressed by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov at his latest press briefing on Thursday.

TASS has compiled Peskov's key statements.

President's schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin at the Kremlin later today.

Cabinet reshuffle in Ukraine

- The Kremlin is following what’s going on in and around Ukrainian politics amid the ongoing special military operation: "We are, of course, following all the news related to the Kiev regime, especially in the context of the ongoing special military operation."

- Changes within Ukraine’s government, including the cabinet reshuffle, carry no fundamental significance for Russia: "There are certain changes taking place within the structure of the Kiev regime, but they are of no fundamental importance to us. What matters is resolving the conflict and ensuring our own interests."

- It does not matter who serves as Ukraine's defense minister. What is important is that someone in Kiev is prepared to make the decisions needed to reach a settlement: "By and large, it makes no difference who the defense minister is. What matters to us is that someone in the Kiev regime is willing to take responsibility and make the necessary decisions that will make a peaceful settlement possible or bring the special military operation to an end."

- Officials in Kiev are well aware of the decisions they need to make to move toward a settlement: "Kiev knows very well what decisions need to be made. What matters to us is that people capable of making those decisions emerge there."

Ukraine settlement

- Russia sees no prospects for a swift resumption of negotiations on Ukraine: "At this point, we see no immediate prospects for the resumption of the negotiation process."

- Russia remains open to talks on Ukraine: "Moscow remains open to this path."

- Russia appreciates Turkey's willingness to continue facilitating a peaceful settlement: "We are well aware of our Turkish friends' readiness to continue helping move the situation surrounding Ukraine toward a peaceful track. We are grateful to the Turkish side for this."

EU restrictions

- The European Union's ban affecting tourism-related cooperation with Russia comes as no surprise, as it reflects the bloc's broader policy of restrictions across multiple sectors: "There are numerous restrictions in place against various companies in many sectors, not just tourism. So there is nothing surprising about this."

- Despite the EU's restrictions on tour operators, the number of foreign visitors to Russia continues to grow, driven by arrivals from the Global South: "The number of tourists visiting Moscow continues to increase. We are seeing more and more visitors from China, Arab countries and the Persian Gulf, and we welcome them."

- Inbound tourism to Russia continues to expand: "They bring their money, spend it here and contribute to our economy, including small and medium-sized businesses."

Middle East

- Together with other countries, Russia sees "another round of destabilization in the Persian Gulf": "All of this threatens to produce continuing negative consequences for the global economy, which cannot but cause concern."

- Iran has not requested a phone call with Putin: "No, there has been no request for a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin."

- Russia remains in contact with its Iranian counterparts: "We continue our contacts with our Iranian colleagues."

- The Kremlin does not consider it appropriate to compare the conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine, as they are fundamentally different: "Each conflict is unique in its nature and in the set of issues that must be addressed during the settlement process. Therefore, we would not draw comparisons or parallels."

- Many conflicts are too complex to be resolved through a simple "deal." Instead, they require a lengthy, comprehensive settlement process: "Many conflicts are highly complex in their structure. In fact, many of them cannot be resolved through a 'deal,' as they like to say in the United States. It is a lengthy, difficult and comprehensive settlement process. That is the only way to achieve a resolution."

Russian economy

- Putin and the government regularly discuss the state of the economy and understand what measures are needed to stabilize and improve the situation.

- Russia's current economic condition is "generally stable": "Macroeconomic stability is being fully maintained."

- The economy faces challenges, but they are not critical: "Everyone is well aware of the difficulties our economy is facing. Those difficulties are not critical."

- Russia's economic growth rate is currently insufficient, but the global economy is also under strain, and the country cannot remain isolated from global trends: "The growth rate is insufficient, as the president has repeatedly said, and that has been acknowledged. But the global economy is also in a rather difficult state, including because of the consequences of conflicts such as the one in the Persian Gulf. Western European countries and several Asian nations are facing economic challenges as well. Naturally, Russia cannot remain isolated from these global processes."