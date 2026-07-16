VK, Max apps disappear from Google Play

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Max and VK apps have disappeared from the Google Play store.

"The VK and Max apps have disappeared from Google Play. Installed services and apps continue to work normally, without restrictions," VK said.

Android users will continue to receive push notifications for messages, events, and calls in Max and VK apps, according to the press service. "VK apps and Max are available for installation via RuStore, Huawei AppGallery, Samsung Galaxy Store, Xiaomi GetApps, and other Android app stores," the press service said.

Apple previously removed apps belonging to the VK holding company and the Max messenger from App Store. VK stated that the company had taken this action unilaterally and without warning. Consequently, iPhone users stopped receiving push notifications for new messages and calls within the messenger.