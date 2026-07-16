Ukrainian military uses Grad multiple rocket launcher to attack Russia’s Bryansk Region

BRYANSK, July 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out a strike on the village of Suzemka in Russia’s border Bryansk Region using a Grad multiple rocket launcher, Acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk wrote on Telegram. The attack killed a 15-year-old girl and her grandmother, while another woman was injured.

TASS has gathered the key information on the attack.

Circumstances of attack

- The Ukrainian military attacked the village of Suzemka, the administrative center of the Suzemka District, using a Grad multiple rocket launcher, the acting governor said.

- The attack killed a 15-year-old girl and her grandmother.

- Another woman was injured.

- The woman was taken to the hospital, where she received medical treatment.

- According to preliminary reports, one home was destroyed and four others were damaged, along with several outbuildings, a car and a tractor, Kovalchuk added.

Authorities’ reaction

- Bryansk Region Prosecutor Vladimir Mosin instructed the Suzemsky District prosecutor to monitor the situation and coordinate with the relevant agencies and local authorities to ensure comprehensive support for those affected by the attack.

- A hotline has been established by the prosecutor’s office to receive requests from local residents and provide them with legal assistance.