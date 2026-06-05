Russian company develops world’s first headsets with encrypted communications network

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s 3mx company has developed the Pyotr tactical headsets specifically for military personnel. Unlike similar devices worldwide, they feature a secure communications network and amplify the sounds of threats, such as drone engines, 3mx Development Director Sergey Shandobylo told TASS.

"We have developed completely sealed headphones; all their circuit boards are protected from moisture. We have implemented an intercom (local audio communication system - TASS), a system that allows for communication between groups without the use of radios. We have successfully created an intercom with a range of up to 30 meters, and up to 200 meters under ideal conditions.

Unlike all similar devices worldwide, ours uses encryption, allowing for more secure missions without leaking information to the enemy," the company’s development director said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.