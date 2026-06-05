US maintains trend of involvement in Ukraine conflict initiated under Biden — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The United States partially maintains the trend of involvement in the Ukraine conflict, which started under former President Joe Biden, as can be seen from contradictory statements by the White House, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

"On the one hand, the White House’s position is consistent, but on the other, it is very contradictory – like everything in international affairs," he pointed out. "It is consistent in terms of what Secretary of State Rubio said earlier, noting that the US largely supports only one side, namely Ukraine, to which it supplies weapons," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"This happens consistently. It is indeed a war, which used to be Biden’s war. In fact, it was Biden that consistently dragged the US into the conflict, and the trend partially persists," Peskov added.