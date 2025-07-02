Russia, Mongolia plan joint development of mineral deposits in border zone

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia and Mongolia plan joint development of mineral deposits in the border zone, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov said, adding that Russia has already selected 34 promising sites, while Mongolia has identified 56 sites.

As co-chair of the Russian-Mongolian intergovernmental commission Kozlov has had a meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar.

Kozlov discussed key areas of cooperation, including extension of trade, energy, transport, with the Mongolian premier. "And, of course, the promising interaction in the area of subsoil use. This is a joint development of deposits in a border strip 150 kilometers wide in both directions. According to our estimates, these are deposits with significant reserves of gold, silver, copper, tungsten, cobalt, coal, lead, and iron," Kozlov was quoted as saying. "Joint development of deposits will allow the development of border regions and ensure the inflow of funds into budgets of our countries. On the Russian side, 34 sites have already been identified, and 56 sites [have been selected] by the Mongolian side," he added.