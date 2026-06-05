Russia ready to resolve Ukraine issue based on agreements reached in Alaska — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to resolve the Ukraine issue through political and diplomatic means based on the agreements reached at the Russia-US summit in Anchorage, Alaska, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told reporters.

"We are ready to use political and diplomatic means to achieve these objectives based on the agreements reached in Anchorage. However, if this does not work out and our US colleagues, so to speak, scale back their efforts to encourage the Kiev regime to accept the Anchorage agreements, we will still continue our special military operation in line with the goals set out by the Russian president," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).