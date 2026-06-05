Xi Jinping to visit North Korea on June 8-9 — agency

BEIJING, June 5. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will go on a state visit to North Korea on June 8-9, the Xinhua news agency quoted a statement of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China as saying.

"Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, will pay a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) from June 8 to 9 at the invitation of Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK," the department said in a statement.

Other details and the agenda of the upcoming visit have not yet been published.