Colonel General Mordvichev appointed commander-in-chief of Russia’s Ground Forces

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Colonel General Andrey Mordvichev has been appointed commander-in-chief of Russia’s Ground Forces.

Mordvichev, who was commander of the Battlegroup Center, succeeded Oleg Salyuov, who was appointed deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov handed over the Ground Forces colors to Hero of Russia Colonel General Andrey Mordvichev and introduced him to the officers of the Ground Forces Command," the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper reported.

"Under Mordvichev’s command, troops of the Battlegroup Center achieved serious successes in the course of the special military operation," the newspaper noted.

Mordvichev was born on January 14, 1976 in Pavlodar, Kazakhstan. In 1997, he graduated from the Novosibirsk Higher Combined Arms Command School of the Siberian Military District. In 2006, he graduated from the Combined Arms Academy of the Russian Armed Force. From 2017 to 2019, he served as chief of staff and first deputy commander of the Central Military District’s army. In 2022-2023, he was deputy commander of the Southern Military District and was appointed commander of the Central Military District in 2023.

He is the holder of the title of Hero of Russia and was awarded Order for Merits to the Fatherland, 4th degree, Order of Alexander Nevsky, Order of Zhukov, Order of Courage, Order for Military Merits, Medal to the Order for Merits to the Fatherland, 2nd degree, Suvorov Medal and others.