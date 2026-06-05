Automotive design documentation rights in case of force majeure to remain in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The rights to design documentation and modern technologies created and developed in Russia will remain with domestic automakers in case of force majeure, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"In possible force majeure situations, the rights to modern technologies in the automotive industry, created or developed here, and to design documentation will remain with us," he said.

Earlier, the minister said that the Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes to work out additional tools to protect Russian business investments in case of withdrawal of foreign automakers.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place from 3 to 6 June. The main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum's program is devoted to the formation of a new model of global development in the context of the transformation of the global economy.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. The general information partner is TASS.