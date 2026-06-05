ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The Kiev regime and its Western sponsors have used a "meat knife" on the culture and population of Ukraine in a genocide that needs to be revealed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"You know, I have a realistic view. This is a monstrous phenomenon of the modern world - what is being done to the people of Ukraine and, in fact, to ethnic Ukrainians by those who call themselves the Kiev regime and, of course, its Western sponsors. In fact, this is genocide. The population of Ukraine is being wiped out, and the historical experience that this people has - positive, creative, and wonderful - is being erased. Not without its ups and downs, not without its betrayals and crimes. No, every society goes through different moments. But it's as if they are trying to reject everything, they are trying to carve out and erase what is worthy from the history of Ukraine," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova also pointed out the situation that is happening with Orthodox Christianity in Ukraine. "Well, how is that? Well, this is such a place - Kiev, the Lavra, shrines, relics. This is really an authentic place of accumulation from the point of view of the spread of Christianity. There were so many items stored there, and it was a pilgrimage site for the whole world. What's left of it? Discord, strife, and a derogatory attitude towards both the clergy and the relics. And the most important thing is pitting people against each other and segregating them according to their religious affiliation. Literally driving people into barracks, where it says how to believe and how not to believe. Look at what is happening to the culture, art, and literature of Ukraine," Zakharova said. "In general, they try to tell the people that [Nikolay] Gogol is supposedly only a Ukrainian writer, and translate him into Ukrainian, although it is monstrous to mock the memory of a great writer, a playwright who wrote in Russian. Then they begin to divide Gogol into his components - Russian and Ukrainian. Then they start making it up again… Look, it's the same with everyone: artists, poets, writers. They were hacked with some kind of shredder, some kind of meat knife, separating them and dissecting them for the benefit of those who are destroying Ukraine in the West."

"Should I continue? Education, history, and monuments to the Ukrainian heroes of the WWII were destroyed. To those people, by whose efforts, sweat and blood the very United Nations Organization was created, which, by the way, Ukraine was then part of in its independent capacity. After all, all these chairs, armchairs, and tables of the United Nations are literally set on the bones of those who did not spare their lives to defeat Nazism and fascism."

According to her, now all those who contributed their lives, gave it so that "the world would be, and not turn into some kind of Nazi stall, they are now declared not heroes. Their monuments were demolished, their bas-reliefs were destroyed. What remains of Ukraine? Well, I'm not even talking about cannibalism, falsification, driving people into these very buses and sending them to slaughter. This is a real genocide. I want to say this to the citizens of Ukraine, I say this every week. You can check it out. There was no briefing when I would not have talked about it," she said.