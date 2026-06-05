MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Europe will not support any settlement that takes the Nazi regime of Vladimir Zelensky out of its control, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Izvestia.

"Europe will not support any settlement that in any way removes the Nazi regime of V. A. Zelensky, or whoever may replace him in the future, from its control," he expressed confidence.

"Ukraine has always been the most sensitive place for the West in terms of pressure on Russia, that's a fact," the Russian foreign minister said.

Lavrov recalled the statements of the former head of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso that "it is not Russia's business to stick its nose into relations between Europe and Ukraine," because the European Union does not interfere in Russia's relations with other countries.

"All this was on this opposition - either-or, either with us or against us," Lavrov said. "All this remains to this day."