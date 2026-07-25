Moscow industrial building fire extinguished with no casualties reported

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. A massive 3,000-square-meter fire inside an industrial building in southeast Moscow has been fully extinguished, the Moscow branch of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry (EMERCOM) announced on its official channel on the MAX messenger platform.

"The fire has been extinguished. There are no casualties," the ministry said in a statement.

The fire broke out in an industrial hangar on Avtomobilny Proyezd in the capital's southeast, eventually expanding to an area of 3,000 square meters. According to emergency services, a fire train and aircraft were dispatched to the scene to battle the flames.