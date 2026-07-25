MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 410 troops, four armored combat vehicles, and six vehicles in the Battlegroup Center responsibility over the past 24 hours, according to Alexander Savchuk, head of the group's press center.

"In total, combined arms units and unmanned systems destroyed up to 410 troops, four armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, and a field artillery gun in the Battlegroup Center zone of responsibility," he said.

Savchuk noted that the group's units improved their tactical position and defeated the manpower and equipment of two mechanized and assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a marine brigade, and two National Guard brigades in the areas of Druzhkovka, Dobropolye, Novonikolayevka, Novotroitske, Novogrigorovka, Svetloye, and Rubezhnoye.