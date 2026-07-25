MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 375 service members, 7 Starlink satellite communications stations, and 38 unmanned aerial vehicle control centers in the Battlegroup East area of responsibility in 24 hours, according to Dmitry Miskov, an officer at the Battlegroup East’s press center.

"Over the course of 24 hours, the enemy lost up to 375 service members, six armored combat vehicles, 14 vehicles, two supply depots, seven Starlink satellite communications stations, 46 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 38 unmanned aerial vehicle control centers," Miskov said.

According to him, a self-propelled artillery unit was destroyed as a result of counter-battery fire.