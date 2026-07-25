Three-day mourning declared in Russia's Kirov Region after Ukrainian attack on a plant

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. A three-day mourning has been declared for July 25, 26, and 27 in memory of those killed in a Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on a facility in the city of Kirov, Regional Governor Alexander Sokolov announced.

"Yesterday evening, I signed a decree declaring three days of mourning on July 25, 26, and 27 in memory of those killed in the Kiev regime's terrorist attack on the Kirov enterprise. During these days, the Kirov Region flag and municipal flags will be flown at half-mast. Television and radio companies are advised to refrain from broadcasting entertainment content. Sports, cultural, and entertainment events will also be suspended, and additional security measures will be implemented in public crowded areas," the governor said in a statement on his official channel on the MAX messenger platform.

The governor announced that the regional government will allocate 1.5 million rubles ($19,220) to each family of the victims and provide necessary assistance to the wounded. According to Sokolov, additional funding will be directed to Kirov to repair damages to residential buildings, enterprises, and institutions.