Georgia triples oil reexports to Ukraine in 1H 2026

TBILISI, July 25. /TASS/. Georgia's reexports of oil to Ukraine totaled 522.4 metric tons in the first half of the year, 3.3 times higher than in the same period last year, according to data from the National Statistics Office analyzed by TASS.

According to the agency, shipments of oil and petroleum products to Ukraine totaled 522.4 metric tons worth $614,100 from January through June. Excluding 2023 and 2024, when Georgia exported 2,000 metric tons and 1,000 metric tons of oil to Ukraine, respectively, this was the highest first-half figure on record.

Armenia was the largest destination for Georgia's oil reexports in the first half of the year, receiving 14,200 metric tons. It was followed by Azerbaijan (1,800 metric tons), Ukraine (522.4 metric tons), Mongolia (203.9 metric tons), Peru (115 metric tons), Romania (63 metric tons), and other countries.

As for imports of oil and petroleum products, Georgia purchased 904,200 metric tons worth $811.8 mln during the six-month period. Russia was the largest supplier, accounting for 365,800 metric tons. Romania (115,200 metric tons), Turkey (87,000 metric tons), Azerbaijan (71,900 metric tons), Bulgaria (53,100 metric tons), Belarus (51,700 metric tons), and other countries also exported oil to Georgia.