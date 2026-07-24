Putin's public trust rating exceeds 71% — poll

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's public trust rating stands at 71.1%, according to a survey conducted from July 13 to 19 by the All-Russian Center for PublicOpinion Research (VCIOM).

"The combined poll found that President Vladimir Putin's approval rating stood at 65.3% between July 13 and 19. <...> It also found that 71.1% of respondents trusted Putin," the polling organization said.

The activities of the Russian government are approved by 43.1% of respondents, and the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin by 43.2% of respondents. Trust in Mishustin was expressed by 53.1% of respondents.

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Trust in the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Russian Communist Party (CPRF) Gennady Zyuganov amounts to 30.8%, the leader of "A Just Russia" Sergey Mironov – 23%, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky – 20.9%, the Chairman of the "New People" party Alexey Nechaev – 11.6%.

The level of support for "United Russia" is 32.7%, "New People" – 10.5%, the CPRF – 11.9%, the LDPR – 9.6%, "A Just Russia" – 5.4%.

The study was conducted among 1,600 adult citizens of Russia.